Arcblock Price Reaches $1.00 (ABT)

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded 35.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 3:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. One Arcblock token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00012658 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Gate.io, Bibox and OKEx. In the last week, Arcblock has traded 91.8% higher against the US dollar. Arcblock has a total market cap of $93.19 million and approximately $51.69 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00007984 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003030 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.48 or 0.00827889 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00017350 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012611 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00041826 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00164072 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00058864 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Arcblock Token Profile

Arcblock launched on October 23rd, 2017. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 93,080,732 tokens. Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Arcblock Token Trading

Arcblock can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ForkDelta, Cobinhood, Coinbene, Huobi, IDEX, Gate.io, OKEx, Bibox and DDEX. It is not currently possible to buy Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

