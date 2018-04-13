Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Now Covered by Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, March 29th, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $26.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

ARNC has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen restated a hold rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Arconic in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs started coverage on Arconic in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Arconic in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo started coverage on Arconic in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arconic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.27.

Shares of ARNC opened at $23.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Arconic has a 1 year low of $21.75 and a 1 year high of $31.17. The stock has a market cap of $11,118.25, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.13.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Arconic had a positive return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Arconic’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Arconic will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 3rd. Arconic’s payout ratio is presently 19.67%.

In other news, Director David P. Hess purchased 40,300 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.80 per share, for a total transaction of $999,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 127,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,176. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARNC. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arconic during the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arconic during the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. Bluestein R H & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Arconic during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Arconic during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Arconic during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

About Arconic

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals of aluminum, titanium, and nickel worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts, as well as various forged, extruded, and machined metal products.

