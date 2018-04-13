Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Ardmore Shipping (ASC) Share Price

News articles about Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ardmore Shipping earned a news sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the shipping company an impact score of 46.0260364536694 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ASC. Seaport Global Securities set a $12.00 target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Group began coverage on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase boosted their target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $9.00 price target on shares of Ardmore Shipping and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.42.

Ardmore Shipping stock opened at $8.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.85, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.62 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Ardmore Shipping has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $9.05.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 6.37% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $30.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals through product and chemical tankers worldwide. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 27 vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

