Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, March 26th.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ARNA. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arena Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.13.

Shares of ARNA traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.33. 986,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,261,671. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $45.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,723.45, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.30. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 250.93% and a negative return on equity of 62.82%. The business had revenue of $15.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARNA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 128.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $174,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $393,000. 60.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/13/arena-pharmaceuticals-arna-raised-to-hold-at-bidaskclub-updated-updated.html.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing small molecule drugs across a range of therapeutic areas. The Company has three primary investigational clinical programs: etrasimod (APD334) in Phase II evaluation for ulcerative colitis, APD371 entering Phase II evaluation for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn’s disease, and ralinepag (APD811) in Phase II evaluation for pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.