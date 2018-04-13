Ares Commercial Real (ACRE) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Ares Commercial Real (NYSE:ACRE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 27th. The firm currently has a $14.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.54% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on originating, investing in and managing middle-market commercial real estate loans and other commercial real estate investments. The Company’s financing solutions are comprised of its target investments, which include the following: Transitional senior mortgage loans, Stretch senior mortgage loans, Subordinate debt mortgage loans and Other CRE debt and preferred equity investments. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.13.

NYSE:ACRE traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.44. 44,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,941. The firm has a market cap of $356.34, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.60. Ares Commercial Real has a 1-year low of $11.96 and a 1-year high of $14.22.

Ares Commercial Real (NYSE:ACRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $25.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.35 million. Ares Commercial Real had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 31.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Ares Commercial Real will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William Stephen Benjamin purchased 12,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.32 per share, with a total value of $156,648.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ares Commercial Real during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real in the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Institutional investors own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

Ares Commercial Real Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of commercial real estate (CRE) properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments.

