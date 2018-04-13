Argan (AGX) Lifted to “Buy” at Lake Street Capital

Argan (NYSE:AGX) was upgraded by investment analysts at Lake Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 28th, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $56.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 52.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Argan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

Shares of AGX stock opened at $36.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $659.27, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.90. Argan has a fifty-two week low of $36.67 and a fifty-two week high of $72.13.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 11th. The construction company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $169.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.30 million. Argan had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 26.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Argan by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Argan by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,377 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Argan by 5.5% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 32,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its stake in Argan by 22.2% in the third quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 10,188 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Argan by 303.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,824 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Argan (AGX) Lifted to “Buy” at Lake Street Capital” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/13/argan-agx-upgraded-to-buy-at-lake-street-capital-updated-updated.html.

Argan Company Profile

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company's Power Industry Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction contracting services to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, start-up, and operation services for approximately 76 facilities with approximately 14,500 megawatts of power-generating capacity.

Receive News & Ratings for Argan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.