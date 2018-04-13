Insider Selling: GoDaddy (GDDY) EVP Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) EVP Arne Josefsberg sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total value of $1,232,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,289.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Arne Josefsberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 3rd, Arne Josefsberg sold 8,978 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $529,253.10.

On Wednesday, February 28th, Arne Josefsberg sold 2,941 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total value of $177,518.76.

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $61.84 on Friday. GoDaddy has a twelve month low of $36.02 and a twelve month high of $64.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10,275.82, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.24, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $602.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.47 million. GoDaddy had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 6.45%. equities analysts forecast that GoDaddy will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDDY. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 179,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 28,774 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in GoDaddy by 48.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 362,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,777,000 after buying an additional 118,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in GoDaddy in the third quarter valued at about $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

GDDY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.63.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Insider Selling: GoDaddy (GDDY) EVP Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/13/arne-josefsberg-sells-20000-shares-of-godaddy-inc-gddy-stock-updated-updated.html.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; hosting products, such as shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.