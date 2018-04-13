Aroundtown (AT1) Given a €7.50 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €7.50 ($9.26) price objective on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) in a report published on Wednesday, March 28th. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €7.50 ($9.26) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America set a €7.45 ($9.20) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Warburg Research set a €7.40 ($9.14) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS set a €7.00 ($8.64) price objective on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a €7.00 ($8.64) price objective on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €7.48 ($9.23).

Shares of AT1 stock opened at €6.36 ($7.85) on Wednesday. Aroundtown has a one year low of €4.10 ($5.06) and a one year high of €6.75 ($8.33).

