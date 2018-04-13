ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, “ArQule, Inc. is a biotechnology company engaged in the research and development of next-generation, small-molecule cancer therapeutics. The Company’s targeted, broad-spectrum products and research programs are focused on key biological processes that are central to cancer. ArQule’s lead clinical-stage products have been generated from two scientific platforms: Cancer Survival Protein modulation and Activated Checkpoint Therapy. The Cancer Survival Protein modulation platform has generated a clinical-stage product that mediates its effects by inhibiting the activity of a molecule known as c-Met, which plays multiple roles in cancer cell growth, survival, invasion, angiogenesis and metastasis. The ACT platform is designed to kill cancer cells selectively while sparing normal cells through direct activation of DNA damage response/checkpoint pathways. The Company’s lead ACT program, based on the E2F-1 pathway, is partnered with Roche. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ARQL. B. Riley initiated coverage on ArQule in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded ArQule from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded ArQule from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on ArQule in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.08.

Shares of ARQL opened at $2.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $232.58, a P/E ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. ArQule has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $3.35.

ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. equities analysts forecast that ArQule will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology sold 2,301,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total value of $6,674,584.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArQule in the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. BVF Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of ArQule by 122.1% during the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 16,436,912 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,121,000 after purchasing an additional 9,036,784 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of ArQule during the fourth quarter valued at $390,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ArQule by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,295,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 315,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ArQule by 343.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 129,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 99,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/13/arqule-arql-downgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-updated-updated-updated.html.

About ArQule

ArQule, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tivantinib (ARQ 197), a small molecule inhibitor of the c-Met receptor tyrosine kinase and its biological pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver cancer.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ArQule (ARQL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ArQule Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArQule and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.