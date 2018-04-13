Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Purchases Shares of 6,083 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,083 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,471,000. Alphabet makes up 2.4% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,440,038 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,574,476,000 after purchasing an additional 589,654 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 4.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,058,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,409,850,000 after purchasing an additional 826,480 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 0.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,971,679 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,696,484,000 after purchasing an additional 62,507 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Alphabet by 13.9% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,371,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,789,842,000 after purchasing an additional 776,853 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Alphabet by 3.2% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,983,431 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,528,593,000 after purchasing an additional 155,151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on GOOG. JPMorgan Chase restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 7th. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,110.00 to $1,040.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Vetr raised Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,197.56 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,089.34.

GOOG opened at $1,032.51 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $821.44 and a 12 month high of $1,186.89. The firm has a market cap of $716,765.94, a P/E ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $9.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.07 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $32.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.88 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 11.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.36 earnings per share.

Alphabet announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $8.59 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 38 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,162.61, for a total transaction of $44,179.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,413.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David C. Drummond sold 5,690 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,028.26, for a total value of $5,850,799.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,339,257.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,410 shares of company stock valued at $58,606,136 over the last ninety days. 13.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

