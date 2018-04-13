Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ascent Capital Group (ASCMA) to Hold

Ascent Capital Group (NASDAQ:ASCMA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, “Ascent Capital Group, Inc. is a holding company and its assets primarily consist of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Monitronics International, Inc. The Company provides security alarm monitoring and related services to residential and business subscribers throughout the United States and parts of Canada. Monitronics monitors signals arising from burglaries, fires and other events through security systems at subscribers’ premises. Ascent Capital Group, Inc., formerly known as Ascent Media Corporation, is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Ascent Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of Ascent Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Ascent Capital Group from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.69.

ASCMA stock opened at $3.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46. Ascent Capital Group has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $17.84.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASCMA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Ascent Capital Group by 1,894.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 9,871 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ascent Capital Group by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 230,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after buying an additional 72,212 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Ascent Capital Group by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 133,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 19,918 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ascent Capital Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 228,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after buying an additional 6,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ascent Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. 85.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ascent Capital Group (ASCMA) to Hold” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/13/ascent-capital-group-ascma-lowered-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research-updated-updated-updated.html.

Ascent Capital Group Company Profile

Ascent Capital Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Monitronics International, Inc, provides security alarm monitoring services to residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company provides monitoring services for alarm signals arising from burglaries, fires, medical alerts, and other events through security systems at customers' premises.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ascent Capital Group (ASCMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ascent Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascent Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.