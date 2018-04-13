Asure Software (ASUR) Given a $20.00 Price Target by Barrington Research Analysts

Barrington Research set a $20.00 target price on Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, March 29th. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

“We believe the stock reaction was excessive due to several positive factors, which include strong bookings and backlog growth, the expectation of better earnings growth in 2018, no change to our 2018 non-GAAP EPS forecast and an attractive valuation.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ASUR. ValuEngine cut Asure Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Asure Software from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Dougherty & Co reiterated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Asure Software in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Asure Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.50.

Shares of ASUR opened at $14.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Asure Software has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $17.53. The stock has a market cap of $182.34, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.23.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asure Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $357,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Asure Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asure Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,564,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 311,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after acquiring an additional 36,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Asure Software by 150.1% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 215,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 129,540 shares during the period. 52.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc is a global provider of cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions that help companies to bring people, time, space and assets together. The Company serves approximately 6,000 clients in over 80 countries. The Company offers a range of solutions to help its clients optimize and manage mobile workforces and global workspaces.

