ATLANT (CRYPTO:ATL) Price Hits $0.18 on Major Exchanges

ATLANT (CURRENCY:ATL) traded 17.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 3:00 AM ET on March 21st. ATLANT has a market cap of $6.91 million and $40,012.00 worth of ATLANT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ATLANT token can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00002328 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Mercatox, EtherDelta and YoBit. In the last week, ATLANT has traded 18.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00007984 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003030 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.48 or 0.00827889 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00017350 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012611 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00041826 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00164072 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00058864 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

ATLANT Profile

ATLANT was first traded on August 31st, 2017. ATLANT’s total supply is 54,175,041 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,551,901 tokens. ATLANT’s official message board is medium.com/@atlantio. ATLANT’s official website is atlant.io. ATLANT’s official Twitter account is @atlantio. The Reddit community for ATLANT is /r/Atlantio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Atlant Platform is building a global real-estate platform based on blockchain technology. Atlant is using an ICO (Initial Coin Offering) for growth capital rather than traditional venture capital and shareholders. With a secure, tamper-proof system based on the blockchain, users can trade parcels of property on Atlant's platform and bypass intermediaries in rental deals, transacting P2P (peer-to-peer). “

Buying and Selling ATLANT

ATLANT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, HitBTC, EtherDelta and Mercatox. It is not currently possible to buy ATLANT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATLANT must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATLANT using one of the exchanges listed above.

