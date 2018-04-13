Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Avadel Pharmaceuticals (AVDL) Share Price

News articles about Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Avadel Pharmaceuticals earned a news sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the company an impact score of 48.2068793231563 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

AVDL stock opened at $7.47 on Friday. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $11.93. The stock has a market cap of $311.85, a P/E ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 1.55.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $34.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.16 million. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.64% and a return on equity of 15.40%. Avadel Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $7.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

AVDL has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Roth Capital set a $14.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Ladenburg Thalmann reduced their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products primarily for treating urology and sleep medicines in the United States, France, and Ireland. Its commercial products that are used in the hospital setting include Bloxiverz, a drug used in the operating room for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection that is used for the treatment of hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; and Akovaz, an ephedrine sulfate injection for treating hypotension, as well as Noctiva for treating nocturia due to nocturnal polyuria.

