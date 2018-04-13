Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for AvalonBay Communities Inc’s FY2018 Earnings (AVB)

AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report released on Tuesday, March 27th, according to Zacks Investment Research. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $8.95 per share for the year.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AVB. BMO Capital Markets set a $175.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $189.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.00.

NYSE AVB opened at $165.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. AvalonBay Communities has a 12-month low of $152.65 and a 12-month high of $199.52. The company has a market capitalization of $23,032.95, a PE ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.36.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $1.03. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 40.62% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $555.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 308,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 21.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 3,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter worth $227,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 10.5% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 9.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 68.21%.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the development, redevelopment, acquisition, ownership and operation of multifamily communities primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California.

