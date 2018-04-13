Aventus Reaches One Day Volume of $186,065.00 (AVT)

Aventus (CURRENCY:AVT) traded 23.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 2:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. One Aventus token can now be bought for approximately $1.03 or 0.00013183 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitfinex, HitBTC, Ethfinex and Mercatox. Over the last week, Aventus has traded 19.2% higher against the US dollar. Aventus has a market cap of $6.20 million and approximately $186,065.00 worth of Aventus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00007891 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003020 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.87 or 0.00827361 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00017028 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012724 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00041346 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00164485 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00060198 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Aventus Profile

Aventus’ launch date was September 3rd, 2017. Aventus’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 tokens. Aventus’ official Twitter account is @AventusSystems. The Reddit community for Aventus is /r/Aventus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aventus’ official website is aventus.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aventus is an Ethereum-based platform. Its economic model eliminates uncontrolled resale and counterfeit tickets. It allows event organizers to create, manage and promote their events and tickets with dramatically reduced costs, even letting them set price controls and receive commissions on ticket resales. It also gives ticket buyers rewards for promoting events, and identifying fraudulent activity. AventCoin (AVT) is the underlying token in the Aventus protocol. The purpose of AVT is to fuel the Aventus ecosystem and ensure that the protocol runs autonomously, de-centrally, and without any fraud. AVT is used for stake weighted voting and consensus mechanisms for voting on the legitimacy of: Events on the protocol (e.g. the global pool of verified events) => fraudulent events mean applications selling their tickets will lose customers, so we need to prevent this.Applications (either promoters or ticketing apps) sitting on top of the protocol => a list of verified applications needs to be determined so applications falsely claiming to use the protocol cannot sell fraudulent tickets.The parameters that determine how the protocol works, e.g. event creation fees or reporting fees.It is also used to facilitate anonymous matching of buyers and ticket sellers in the secondary market. “Matchers” are like miners in the Ethereum/Bitcoin blockchains and get rewarded with new AVT for performing these computations. The winning “matcher” for a given ticket (like the winning miner of a given block) is chosen by an AVT stake-weighted probability distribution. They finished their ICO on the 6th of September in under 10 minutes. Raised 60k ETH in total, 30k presale, 16k white-list sale and 14k during their public token sale. “

Aventus Token Trading

Aventus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, EtherDelta, HitBTC, Mercatox, OKEx, Bitfinex and Gatecoin. It is not currently possible to purchase Aventus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aventus must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aventus using one of the exchanges listed above.

