Analyzing Astoria Financial (AF) & Avenue Financial (NASDAQ:AVNU)

Avenue Financial (NASDAQ: AVNU) and Astoria Financial (NYSE:AF) are both companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Avenue Financial and Astoria Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avenue Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Astoria Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50

Astoria Financial has a consensus price target of $21.25, suggesting a potential downside of 1.16%. Given Astoria Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Astoria Financial is more favorable than Avenue Financial.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.6% of Astoria Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 9.8% of Astoria Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Avenue Financial and Astoria Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avenue Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Astoria Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

This table compares Avenue Financial and Astoria Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avenue Financial 12.94% 5.88% 0.48% Astoria Financial 19.90% 3.91% 0.51%

Dividends

Astoria Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Avenue Financial does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Astoria Financial beats Avenue Financial on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Avenue Financial Company Profile

Avenue Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company operates through its subsidiary, Avenue Bank (the Bank). The Company’s operations are concentrated in the Nashville metropolitan statistical area (MSA), and provide a range of financial services through its approximately five locations (four of which are retail branches) and a limited deposit courier service (mobile branch) for select commercial banking clients. It is focused primarily on commercial and private banking. Its principal business is to provide traditional lending and deposit services to clients, through its commercial and private banking departments. The Company is organized into commercial banking, music and entertainment banking, private banking, business banking, mortgage banking and concierge banking teams. It has six loan segments, which include residential real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer and other.

Astoria Financial Company Profile

Astoria Financial Corporation is a unitary savings and loan holding company. The Company’s principal business is the operation of its subsidiary, Astoria Bank. Astoria Bank’s primary business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and businesses and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations, principal repayments on loans and securities and borrowings, primarily in multi-family and commercial real estate mortgage loans, one- to four-family, or residential, mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities. Astoria Bank also invests in consumer and other loans, the United States Government, government agency and government-sponsored enterprise (GSE) securities, and other investments permitted by federal banking laws and regulations. Its loan portfolio consists primarily of mortgage loans, and consumer and other loans. The Company’s investment activities include securities available-for-sale and securities held-to-maturity.

