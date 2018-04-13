Aviva (AV) Earns “Buy” Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of Aviva (LON:AV) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a GBX 603 ($8.52) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AV. Jefferies Group raised their target price on Aviva from GBX 606 ($8.57) to GBX 626 ($8.85) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 600 ($8.48) target price on shares of Aviva in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays raised Aviva to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.64) target price on shares of Aviva in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aviva presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 574.75 ($8.12).

Shares of LON:AV opened at GBX 511.40 ($7.23) on Tuesday. Aviva has a 1 year low of GBX 482.20 ($6.82) and a 1 year high of GBX 550 ($7.77).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 5th will be paid a GBX 19 ($0.27) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is a boost from Aviva’s previous dividend of $8.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 5th.

In other news, insider Patricia Cross purchased 2,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 508 ($7.18) per share, for a total transaction of £13,736.32 ($19,415.29). Insiders bought a total of 2,792 shares of company stock valued at $1,418,368 over the last quarter.

About Aviva

Aviva plc is a holding company. The Company provides customers with long-term insurance and savings, general and health insurance, and fund management products and services. Its segments include United Kingdom & Ireland; France; Poland; Italy, Spain and Other; Canada; Asia; Aviva Investors, and Other Group activities.

