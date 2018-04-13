Aviva (AV) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Aviva (LON:AV)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 28th.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AV. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 567 ($8.01) target price on shares of Aviva in a report on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Aviva from GBX 585 ($8.27) to GBX 600 ($8.48) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 603 ($8.52) target price on shares of Aviva in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 540 ($7.63) target price on shares of Aviva in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.64) target price on shares of Aviva in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 574.75 ($8.12).

LON AV opened at GBX 509.60 ($7.20) on Wednesday. Aviva has a 1-year low of GBX 482.20 ($6.82) and a 1-year high of GBX 550 ($7.77).

In other Aviva news, insider Patricia Cross acquired 2,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 508 ($7.18) per share, for a total transaction of £13,736.32 ($19,415.29). Insiders have acquired a total of 2,792 shares of company stock worth $1,418,368 over the last 90 days.

Aviva plc is a holding company. The Company provides customers with long-term insurance and savings, general and health insurance, and fund management products and services. Its segments include United Kingdom & Ireland; France; Poland; Italy, Spain and Other; Canada; Asia; Aviva Investors, and Other Group activities.

