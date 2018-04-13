Finish Line (FINL) PT Set at $13.00 by B. Riley

B. Riley set a $13.00 price objective on Finish Line (NASDAQ:FINL) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, March 26th. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Finish Line’s FY2018 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FINL. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a hold rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Finish Line in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Finish Line from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Finish Line from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Finish Line from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $9.00 price objective on Finish Line and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Finish Line presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.53.

Shares of Finish Line stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $13.50. The stock had a trading volume of 979,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,814,551. The company has a market capitalization of $544.40, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.89. Finish Line has a 52-week low of $6.90 and a 52-week high of $16.38.

Finish Line (NASDAQ:FINL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $561.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.43 million. Finish Line had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 0.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Finish Line will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 2nd were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Finish Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Finish Line’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FINL. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Finish Line by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 8,869 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Finish Line during the third quarter valued at about $176,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Finish Line by 3.3% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 462,090 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Finish Line by 25.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 44,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 9,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Finish Line by 27.3% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 25,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 5,570 shares during the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/13/b-riley-analysts-give-finish-line-finl-a-13-00-price-target-updated-updated.html.

Finish Line Company Profile

The Finish Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in the United States. The company offers athletic shoes, as well as an assortment of apparel and accessories of Nike, Brand Jordan, adidas, Under Armour, Puma, and other brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Finish Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finish Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.