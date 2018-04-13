Baader Bank Reiterates €140.00 Price Target for Bayer (BAYN)

Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($172.84) price objective on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BAYN. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Bayer in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs set a €125.00 ($154.32) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Commerzbank set a €124.00 ($153.09) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS set a €125.00 ($154.32) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase set a €128.00 ($158.02) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €118.27 ($146.02).

Shares of BAYN stock opened at €98.35 ($121.42) on Tuesday. Bayer has a 1 year low of €91.58 ($113.06) and a 1 year high of €123.82 ($152.86).

Bayer Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. The company operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health, and Covestro segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

