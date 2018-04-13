Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Baldwin & Lyons (NASDAQ:BWINA) Stock Price

Press coverage about Baldwin & Lyons (NASDAQ:BWINA) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Baldwin & Lyons earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.501329886518 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Baldwin & Lyons stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.34. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214. Baldwin & Lyons has a 12 month low of $21.41 and a 12 month high of $26.95.

Baldwin & Lyons (NASDAQ:BWINA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $108.41 million during the quarter. Baldwin & Lyons had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.99%.

Baldwin & Lyons Company Profile

Baldwin & Lyons, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting property and casualty insurance products. The company offers a range of fleet transportation insurance products, including commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine products consisting of cargo insurance.

