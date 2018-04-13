Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA) Given a €8.85 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase Analysts

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) received a €8.85 ($10.93) price objective from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 4th. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase’s target price suggests a potential upside of 33.08% from the stock’s previous close.

BBVA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €8.20 ($10.12) target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.30 ($10.25) target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank set a €7.50 ($9.26) target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €5.50 ($6.79) target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €7.68 ($9.48).

BBVA opened at €6.65 ($8.21) on Wednesday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1-year low of €6.51 ($8.04) and a 1-year high of €7.93 ($9.79).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA (BBVA) is a diversified financial company engaged in retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management and private banking. Its segments include Banking Activity in Spain, Real Estate Activity in Spain, the United States Turkey, Mexico, South America and Rest of Eurasia.

