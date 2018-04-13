Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Banco de Chile (BCH) to Hold

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, “Banco De Chile is principally engaged in commercial banking in Chile, providing general banking services to a diverse customer base that includes large corporations, small and mid-sized businesses and individuals. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Banco de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank cut Banco de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America cut Banco de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Banco de Chile in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Banco de Chile currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.75.

BCH stock opened at $101.20 on Wednesday. Banco de Chile has a 12-month low of $72.00 and a 12-month high of $106.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $17,010.78, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.43.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.01. Banco de Chile had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $705.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.81 million. research analysts forecast that Banco de Chile will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 483.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 15,132 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 167.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 60,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,886,000 after purchasing an additional 38,212 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 614,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,341,000 after purchasing an additional 9,388 shares during the period. Invictus RG acquired a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,522,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,548,000. 1.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco de Chile Company Profile

Banco de Chile provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporate clients, large companies, and small and medium-sized companies in Chile and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. It offers checking accounts; personal, car, and mortgage loans; credit cards; credit lines; and investment products, such as fixed-term, automatic renewal, and tax benefit deposits, as well as stocks, portfolio management, voluntary retirement savings/mutual funds, foreign currency, and fixed income investment products.

