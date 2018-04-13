Bank of America Analysts Give AbbVie (ABBV) a $120.00 Price Target

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) has been assigned a $120.00 price objective by stock analysts at Bank of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 26th. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ABBV. ValuEngine downgraded AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets set a $84.00 price target on AbbVie and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Leerink Swann set a $106.00 price objective on AbbVie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Vetr raised AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $113.08 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.02.

NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $92.12. 6,403,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,432,837. The firm has a market cap of $148,666.03, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.61. AbbVie has a 1-year low of $63.12 and a 1-year high of $125.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.04. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.15% and a net margin of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 15th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Robert A. Michael sold 992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $119,347.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carlos Alban sold 83,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.49, for a total value of $9,568,387.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,230,146.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 211,197 shares of company stock worth $24,585,575. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,817,000 after acquiring an additional 7,751 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth $528,000. Middleton & Co Inc MA lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 150,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,551,000 after acquiring an additional 10,086 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth $544,418,000. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 137.7% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,854,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550,954 shares during the period. 70.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WARNING: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/13/bank-of-america-analysts-give-abbvie-abbv-a-120-00-price-target-updated-updated-updated.html.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection to treat autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for the treatment of patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, for the treatment of adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.