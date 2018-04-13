Western Gas Equity (NYSE:WGP) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Western Gas Equity (NYSE:WGP) had its target price cut by Bank of America from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, March 27th. They currently have a neutral rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup raised Western Gas Equity from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Barclays set a $43.00 price target on Western Gas Equity and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Gas Equity from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Western Gas Equity in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Western Gas Equity in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.08.

WGP stock remained flat at $$32.74 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 140,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,978. The stock has a market capitalization of $7,229.17, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.53. Western Gas Equity has a 12-month low of $31.63 and a 12-month high of $46.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Western Gas Equity (NYSE:WGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $632.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.10 million. Western Gas Equity had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Western Gas Equity will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Gas Equity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Western Gas Equity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Gas Equity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Gas Equity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Western Gas Equity by 7.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. 17.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Western Gas Equity

Western Gas Equity Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

