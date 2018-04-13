Bank of East Asia (BKEAY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, “Bank E Asia has dedicated itself to service on behalf of the people of Hong Kong and customers in China and overseas. BEA is the largest independent local bank in Hong Kong. BEA offers a full range of wholesale and retail banking services covering corporate banking, personal banking, investment banking and China services. Products ranging from deposits, foreign currency savings, mortgage loans, consumer loans, credit cards, Cyberbanking, Mandatory Provident Fund services, trade finance, syndicated loans, remittances and foreign exchange margin trading. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Bank of East Asia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

BKEAY stock opened at $4.06 on Wednesday. Bank of East Asia has a 12-month low of $3.87 and a 12-month high of $4.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $11,397.18, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.30.

Bank of East Asia Company Profile

The Bank of East Asia, Limited provides various banking and related financial services. It operates through nine segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Institutions, Others, China Operations, Overseas Operations, and Corporate Services. The company offers various commercial and personal banking, financial, and insurance services.

