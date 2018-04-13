UBS Initiates Coverage on BankUnited (NYSE:BKU)

UBS started coverage on shares of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) in a research note published on Wednesday, March 21st, www.benzinga.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BankUnited from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of BankUnited in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of BankUnited in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BankUnited from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered shares of BankUnited from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. BankUnited currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.92.

Shares of NYSE:BKU opened at $40.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4,158.00, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. BankUnited has a 1 year low of $30.37 and a 1 year high of $43.84.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $285.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.33 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 45.09% and a return on equity of 10.83%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that BankUnited will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 12th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 31.70%.

BankUnited declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other BankUnited news, Director Eugene F. Demark sold 2,682 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total value of $115,111.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 40,000 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total transaction of $1,684,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,487 shares of company stock worth $1,920,218. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,640,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,949,000 after acquiring an additional 64,553 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 181,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,407,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 9.9% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 72,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 6,482 shares in the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the fourth quarter worth about $643,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 11.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 540,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,216,000 after acquiring an additional 53,656 shares in the last quarter. 96.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc is the bank holding company of BankUnited (the Bank). The bank is a national banking association. As of December 31, 2016, the Bank provided a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through 94 banking centers located in 15 Florida counties and six banking centers in the New York metropolitan area.

