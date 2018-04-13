Basf (BAS) Given a €90.00 Price Target at UBS

UBS set a €90.00 ($111.11) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research note published on Monday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Societe Generale set a €92.00 ($113.58) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Warburg Research set a €111.00 ($137.04) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank set a €109.00 ($134.57) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €116.00 ($143.21) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Basf has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €97.63 ($120.53).

Shares of ETR:BAS opened at €83.95 ($103.64) on Monday. Basf has a 52-week low of €78.97 ($97.49) and a 52-week high of €98.70 ($121.85).

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Chemicals, Performance Products, Functional Materials & Solutions, Agricultural Solutions, and Oil & Gas. The Chemicals segment offers solvents, plasticizers, monomers, and glues, as well as raw materials for detergents, plastics, textile fibers, paints and coatings, crop protection products, and medicines.

