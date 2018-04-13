John Albert Brussa Sells 20,000 Shares of Baytex Energy Corp (BTE) Stock

Baytex Energy Corp (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) Director John Albert Brussa sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.79, for a total transaction of C$75,800.00.

John Albert Brussa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 9th, John Albert Brussa sold 12,000 shares of Baytex Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.74, for a total transaction of C$44,880.00.

On Wednesday, March 7th, John Albert Brussa sold 12,000 shares of Baytex Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.66, for a total transaction of C$43,920.00.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, John Albert Brussa purchased 40,000 shares of Baytex Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$171,200.00.

On Thursday, January 18th, John Albert Brussa sold 4,636 shares of Baytex Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.12, for a total transaction of C$19,100.32.

TSE:BTE opened at C$4.08 on Friday. Baytex Energy Corp has a one year low of C$2.76 and a one year high of C$4.71.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$302.19 million for the quarter. Baytex Energy had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$4.00 price target on shares of Baytex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$2.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. GMP Securities upgraded shares of Baytex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Baytex Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$6.08.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp. (Baytex) is engaged in the business of acquiring, developing, exploiting and holding interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and related assets in Canada (Alberta and Saskatchewan) and in the United States (Texas). The Company’s crude oil and natural gas operations are organized into four business units: Lloydminster, Peace River, Conventional and United States.

