Bell Canada (BCE) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Bell Canada (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,696 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bell Canada were worth $4,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bell Canada during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Bell Canada in the 3rd quarter worth $190,000. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new position in Bell Canada in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Cedar Hill Associates LLC bought a new position in Bell Canada in the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Bell Canada in the 4th quarter worth $233,000. 44.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BCE opened at $43.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $38,898.52, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.33. Bell Canada has a 52 week low of $42.01 and a 52 week high of $49.06.

Bell Canada (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Bell Canada had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 12.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. analysts predict that Bell Canada will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.601 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Bell Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. Bell Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.60%.

Bell Canada announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $175.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the utilities provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BCE. Zacks Investment Research raised Bell Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Bell Canada from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Desjardins cut Bell Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

About Bell Canada

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services.

