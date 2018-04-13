Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Invests $831,000 in McDonald's Co. (MCD)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,829 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $831,000. McDonald's makes up 0.7% of Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald's in the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald's in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald's by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 638 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Horan Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald's in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of McDonald's by 219.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 830 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Douglas M. Goare sold 34,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.53, for a total value of $5,999,799.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 1,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $238,414.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,414.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $161.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -9.04. The stock has a market cap of $129,320.43, a PE ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald's Co. has a 52-week low of $130.57 and a 52-week high of $178.70.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. McDonald's had a net margin of 22.75% and a negative return on equity of 201.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that McDonald's Co. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. McDonald's’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.66%.

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Jaffray upped their target price on shares of McDonald's from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price (up from $178.00) on shares of McDonald's in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $190.00 target price on shares of McDonald's and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McDonald's from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Nomura set a $190.00 target price on shares of McDonald's and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.40.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Invests $831,000 in McDonald's Co. (MCD)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/13/bedel-financial-consulting-inc-invests-831000-in-mcdonalds-co-mcd-stock-updated-updated.html.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald’s Corporation (McDonald’s) operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants. The Company’s restaurants serve a locally relevant menu of food and drinks sold at various price points in over 100 countries. The Company’s segments include U.S., International Lead Markets, High Growth Markets, and Foundational Markets and Corporate.

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.