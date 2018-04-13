Berenberg Bank Analysts Give 1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) a €69.00 Price Target

1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) received a €69.00 ($85.19) target price from equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 29th. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DRI. Warburg Research set a €84.00 ($103.70) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Barclays set a €75.00 ($92.59) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €74.00 ($91.36) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of 1&1 Drillisch in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €59.00 ($72.84) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 1&1 Drillisch has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €66.59 ($82.21).

1&1 Drillisch stock opened at €57.00 ($70.37) on Thursday. 1&1 Drillisch has a fifty-two week low of €5.25 ($6.48) and a fifty-two week high of €72.65 ($89.69).

1&1 Drillisch Company Profile

1&1 Drillisch AG operates as a digital subscriber line (DSL) and mobile telecommunications provider in Germany. The company was founded in 1988 and is based in Montabaur, Germany.

