Next (NXT) Price Target Cut to GBX 3,800 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Next (LON:NXT) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 4,000 ($56.54) to GBX 3,800 ($53.71) in a research report released on Tuesday, April 3rd. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on NXT. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($63.60) price objective on shares of Next in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Next in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Next from GBX 4,700 ($66.43) to GBX 4,850 ($68.55) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Next from GBX 5,500 ($77.74) to GBX 5,700 ($80.57) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($70.67) price objective on shares of Next in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Next has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,386.40 ($62.00).

NXT stock opened at GBX 5,008 ($70.78) on Tuesday. Next has a 1 year low of GBX 3,565 ($50.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,355 ($75.69).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 5th will be issued a GBX 105 ($1.48) dividend. This is an increase from Next’s previous dividend of $45.00. This represents a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 5th.

In related news, insider Michael J. Roney purchased 1,263 shares of Next stock in a transaction on Friday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4,723 ($66.76) per share, for a total transaction of £59,651.49 ($84,313.06).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/13/berenberg-bank-trims-next-nxt-target-price-to-gbx-3800-updated.html.

Next Company Profile

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and home products for men, women, and children in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates a chain of approximately 540 stores under the name NEXT Retail in the United Kingdom and Eire.

Receive News & Ratings for Next Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Next and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.