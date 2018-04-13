BidaskClub Downgrades NetEase (NTES) to Sell

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 27th.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NTES. Deutsche Bank set a $380.00 target price on NetEase and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Vetr upgraded NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $363.82 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 1st. Goldman Sachs restated a “buy” rating and issued a $432.00 target price (up from $340.00) on shares of NetEase in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark lifted their target price on NetEase to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays set a $315.00 price objective on NetEase and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $334.94.

Shares of NetEase stock opened at $275.81 on Tuesday. NetEase has a twelve month low of $253.20 and a twelve month high of $377.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $37,317.21, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.87.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 19.64%. equities analysts forecast that NetEase will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in NetEase by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NetEase during the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in NetEase during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Cibc Bank USA acquired a new stake in NetEase during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Mariner Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NetEase during the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. 51.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game Services; Advertising Services; and E-mail, E-commerce and Others segments. It offers PC-client massively multi-player online role-playing games and mobile games; and distributes its point cards to gamers.

