America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 27th.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Stephens set a $50.00 price target on shares of America’s Car-Mart and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. America’s Car-Mart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CRMT opened at $50.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $344.55, a P/E ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.86. America’s Car-Mart has a 52-week low of $33.05 and a 52-week high of $52.45.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 19th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $147.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.55 million. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William H. Henderson sold 3,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $172,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 137,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,859,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Henderson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total transaction of $740,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,292,155.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,484,327 over the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $287,000. 82.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/13/bidaskclub-upgrades-americas-car-mart-crmt-to-strong-buy-updated-updated.html.

About America’s Car-Mart

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of April 30, 2017, it operated 140 dealerships in 11 states in the South-Central United States.

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.