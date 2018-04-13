Baldwin & Lyons (NASDAQ:BWINB) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Baldwin & Lyons (NASDAQ:BWINB) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 27th.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Baldwin & Lyons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th.

Baldwin & Lyons stock opened at $23.20 on Tuesday. Baldwin & Lyons has a twelve month low of $21.20 and a twelve month high of $25.40.

Baldwin & Lyons (NASDAQ:BWINB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $108.41 million for the quarter. Baldwin & Lyons had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.99%.

In related news, Director Steven J. Bensinger bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.92 per share, with a total value of $148,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,331.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 38.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BWINB. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Baldwin & Lyons by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 281,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,894,000 after purchasing an additional 14,528 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Baldwin & Lyons by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Baldwin & Lyons by 178.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 19,750 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Baldwin & Lyons by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 70,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 21,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Baldwin & Lyons by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,011,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,806,000 after purchasing an additional 212,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.91% of the company’s stock.

Baldwin & Lyons Company Profile

Baldwin & Lyons, Inc is a specialty property-casualty insurer providing liability coverage for large and medium-sized trucking and public transportation fleets, as well as coverage for trucking industry independent contractors. Through its divisions and subsidiaries, the Company engages in marketing and underwriting property and casualty insurance, including a limited assumption of risks as a reinsurer of other companies.

