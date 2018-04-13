Interface (TILE) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, March 27th.

TILE has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Interface from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Interface from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.33.

NASDAQ:TILE opened at $25.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $1,501.23, a P/E ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.20. Interface has a twelve month low of $18.30 and a twelve month high of $26.25.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The textile maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $266.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.68 million. Interface had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Interface will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.03%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new stake in Interface during the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in Interface during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Interface during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Interface during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Interface during the 4th quarter worth $240,000. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Interface

Interface Inc is engaged in design, production and sale of modular carpet, also known as carpet tile. As of January 1, 2017, the Company marketed its modular carpets in over 110 countries under the brand names Interface and FLOR. The Company operates through three segments: Americas, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

