Bill Barrett Co. Expected to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share (NYSE:HPR)

Bill Barrett Co. (NYSE:HPR) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bill Barrett in a research note issued on Monday, March 26th, Zacks Investment Research reports. KeyCorp analyst C. Stevens now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.89.

Bill Barrett (NYSE:HPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $83.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.23 million. Bill Barrett had a negative return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 54.67%.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HPR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bill Barrett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised Bill Barrett from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Johnson Rice started coverage on Bill Barrett in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $8.00 price objective on Bill Barrett and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th.

Shares of HPR stock opened at $5.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Bill Barrett has a twelve month low of $2.66 and a twelve month high of $6.93. The company has a market capitalization of $614.64, a P/E ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 3.38.

