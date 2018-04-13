Q1 2018 EPS Estimates for Bill Barrett Co. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:HPR)

Bill Barrett Co. (NYSE:HPR) – Analysts at Imperial Capital upped their Q1 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Bill Barrett in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 27th, Zacks Investment Research reports. Imperial Capital analyst J. Wangler now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.01). Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Bill Barrett’s Q2 2018 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HPR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bill Barrett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bill Barrett from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $8.00 target price on shares of Bill Barrett and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Bill Barrett in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Bill Barrett stock opened at $5.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.64, a PE ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 3.38. Bill Barrett has a 12 month low of $2.66 and a 12 month high of $6.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Bill Barrett (NYSE:HPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $83.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.23 million. Bill Barrett had a negative net margin of 54.67% and a negative return on equity of 5.27%.

