OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. Has $3.73 Million Holdings in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. raised its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $3,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $504,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 151.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 6,409 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $740,000. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Biogen by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $7,061,000. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

BIIB opened at $267.44 on Friday. Biogen Inc has a 1-year low of $244.28 and a 1-year high of $370.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $56,083.16, a PE ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.86.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The biotechnology company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.44 by ($0.18). Biogen had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc will post 24.86 EPS for the current year.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $363.00 target price (up from $340.00) on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, January 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price target (up from $350.00) on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $318.00 price target on shares of Biogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho set a $400.00 target price on shares of Biogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $366.49.

In other news, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 259 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.83, for a total value of $75,324.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,905,808.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 2,296 shares of company stock valued at $678,993 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/13/biogen-inc-biib-stake-lifted-by-old-mutual-customised-solutions-proprietary-ltd-updated-updated-updated.html.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering therapies to people living with serious neurological, rare and autoimmune diseases. The Company markets products, including TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS), FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis and SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.