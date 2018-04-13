Bitcoin Lightning Price Reaches $3.05 (BLT)

Bitcoin Lightning (CURRENCY:BLT) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 2:00 AM ET on March 21st. One Bitcoin Lightning coin can currently be purchased for $3.05 or 0.00030803 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, HitBTC, Tidex and BtcTrade.im. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Lightning has traded 31.7% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Lightning has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of Bitcoin Lightning was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00007891 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003020 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.87 or 0.00827361 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00017028 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012724 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00041346 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00164485 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00060198 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Bitcoin Lightning Coin Profile

Bitcoin Lightning launched on November 10th, 2017. Bitcoin Lightning’s official Twitter account is @BloomToken. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Lightning is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Lightning’s official website is bitcoin.org. The official message board for Bitcoin Lightning is bitcointalk.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Lightning is a coin designed to send fast, low-cost and secure transactions worldwide.”

Bitcoin Lightning Coin Trading

Bitcoin Lightning can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Tidex, CoinEgg, and BtcTrade.im. It is not presently possible to purchase Bitcoin Lightning directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Lightning must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Lightning using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

