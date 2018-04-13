Blackmoon (CRYPTO:BMC) Trading 3.7% Higher Over Last Week

Blackmoon (CURRENCY:BMC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. One Blackmoon token can now be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00006574 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Tidex, Bancor Network and Liqui. Blackmoon has a total market cap of $10.87 million and $647,560.00 worth of Blackmoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Blackmoon has traded up 3.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00007876 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002988 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.95 or 0.00831234 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00017036 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012749 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00041593 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00164933 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00060926 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Blackmoon Token Profile

Blackmoon was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Blackmoon’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,150,502 tokens. Blackmoon’s official Twitter account is @BlackmoonFG. The Reddit community for Blackmoon is /r/BlackMoonCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blackmoon’s official website is www.blackmooncrypto.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blackmoon Crypto Platform is a one-stop solution for asset managers to create and manage tokenized funds, focusing on all the aspects of tokenized investment vehicles, from technology and infrastructure, to legal compliance and corporate structuring. Blackmoon Crypto is part of the Blackmoon Financial Group, a financial technology company founded in 2014. The Blackmoon Crypto token (BMC) is an Ethereum-based token that allows holders to register as Continuous Contributors to the Platform and to deposit BMCs in a depository wallet linked to their account. Each Continuous Contributor will receive a share of Fund tokens that operate on the Platform according to the policies specified by particular Funds. “

Blackmoon Token Trading

Blackmoon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bancor Network, Liqui, EtherDelta and Tidex. It is not possible to purchase Blackmoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blackmoon must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blackmoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

