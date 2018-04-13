Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,721,206 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 70,510 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.69% of Five9 worth $92,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Five9 by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,531,252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,598,000 after purchasing an additional 366,166 shares during the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Five9 during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,544,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 428,389 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,238,000 after buying an additional 104,714 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at $9,496,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 325,654 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,103,000 after buying an additional 11,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Barry Zwarenstein sold 5,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $129,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,199,208. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Burkland sold 227,341 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $7,022,563.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 265,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,195,425.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 674,951 shares of company stock valued at $19,603,720. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

FIVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Five9 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up from $29.00) on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. BidaskClub raised Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.60.

Shares of Five9 stock opened at $28.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,615.46, a PE ratio of -167.88 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Five9 Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.37 and a twelve month high of $32.47.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $55.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.31 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 24.94% and a negative net margin of 4.48%. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Five9 Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

