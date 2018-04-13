ValuEngine Lowers The Blackstone Group (BX) to Buy

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, March 28th.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Vetr lowered shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.95 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS assumed coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Blackstone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.90.

BX stock opened at $31.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The Blackstone Group has a 12 month low of $28.85 and a 12 month high of $37.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $20,471.26, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.36.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 22,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $751,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 133,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,542,052.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman J Tomilson Hill sold 100,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $3,458,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,410,304 shares in the company, valued at $48,768,312.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 672,000 shares of company stock worth $23,130,874 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Addison Capital Co boosted its position in The Blackstone Group by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 7,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Blackstone Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 109,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,494,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The Blackstone Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 20,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 47,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm also provides financial advisory services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

