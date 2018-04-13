Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT) Now Covered by Analysts at Raymond James Financial

Analysts at Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 27th, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BXMT. JPMorgan Chase downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo started coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, B. Riley set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

BXMT traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.17. The stock had a trading volume of 680,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,377. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $33.08. The firm has a market cap of $3,392.97, a PE ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.44.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 53.86% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $80.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.97 million. research analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXMT. Blackstone Group L.P. grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 14.4% in the third quarter. Blackstone Group L.P. now owns 5,263,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,276,000 after purchasing an additional 663,846 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $12,328,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 562,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,107,000 after purchasing an additional 277,701 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 155.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 420,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,534,000 after purchasing an additional 255,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $8,045,000. 61.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a holding company. The Company conducts its operations as a real estate investment trust for the United States federal income tax purposes. The Company originates and purchases senior loans collateralized by properties in North America and Europe. The Company’s business is focused on originating or acquiring senior, floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets primarily in the office, lodging, retail, residential and industrial sectors.

