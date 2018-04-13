Block Array (CRYPTO:ARY) Price Hits $0.12 on Top Exchanges

Block Array (CURRENCY:ARY) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 1:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. One Block Array token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00001598 BTC on popular exchanges including ForkDelta, Kucoin and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Block Array has traded 43% higher against the US dollar. Block Array has a market cap of $8.54 million and approximately $38,730.00 worth of Block Array was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007867 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003013 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.54 or 0.00826043 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00016912 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012774 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00041760 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00163907 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00060302 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Block Array

Block Array launched on December 23rd, 2017. Block Array’s total supply is 88,409,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,430,738 tokens. Block Array’s official website is www.blockarray.com. Block Array’s official Twitter account is @blockarraygroup. The Reddit community for Block Array is /r/blockarraygroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Block Array

Block Array can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ForkDelta, Kucoin and IDEX. It is not currently possible to buy Block Array directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Block Array must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Block Array using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

