Welltower (NYSE:WELL) PT Set at $54.00 by BMO Capital Markets

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) has been given a $54.00 price objective by analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued on Monday, March 26th. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 2.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price (down from $71.00) on shares of Welltower in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Welltower from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Welltower from $67.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $62.00 target price on Welltower and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.77.

Shares of Welltower stock traded down $1.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,191,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,799,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Welltower has a 12-month low of $51.63 and a 12-month high of $78.17. The company has a market cap of $20,070.15, a PE ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.20.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Welltower news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon bought 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.63 per share, for a total transaction of $32,178.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Whitelaw bought 1,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.61 per share, with a total value of $99,821.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,243.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:HCN), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

