The Clorox (CLX) PT Set at $147.00 by BMO Capital Markets

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) received a $147.00 target price from analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 29th. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a report on Friday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price target (down from $139.00) on shares of The Clorox in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Argus cut The Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $150.40 to $127.81 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on The Clorox from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.19.

Shares of CLX opened at $124.67 on Thursday. The Clorox has a 1 year low of $123.64 and a 1 year high of $150.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $16,433.01, a PE ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.35.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The Clorox had a return on equity of 126.70% and a net margin of 13.21%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The Clorox’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that The Clorox will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Clorox by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,213,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,143,000 after buying an additional 94,954 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of The Clorox by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,360,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,116,000 after buying an additional 310,000 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of The Clorox by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,804,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,483,000 after buying an additional 502,300 shares during the period. Valueinvest Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of The Clorox by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Valueinvest Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,609,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,397,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Clorox by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,391,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,607,000 after buying an additional 56,431 shares during the period. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company is a manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products. The Company sells its products primarily through mass retail outlets, e-commerce channels, wholesale distributors and medical supply distributors. The Company operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle and International.

