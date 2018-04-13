Taylor Wealth Management Partners Has $182,000 Position in Boeing (BA)

Taylor Wealth Management Partners decreased its position in Boeing (NYSE:BA) by 32.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 618 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners’ holdings in Boeing were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,404 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc boosted its position in Boeing by 0.3% in the second quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 3,520 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 0.7% in the second quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 1.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,336 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Gregory D. Smith sold 36,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.43, for a total transaction of $12,174,136.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BA opened at $337.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $197,044.20, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.74, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.16. Boeing has a 1 year low of $175.47 and a 1 year high of $371.60.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $1.89. The firm had revenue of $25.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.78 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 11,050.62% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. equities analysts expect that Boeing will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $373.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Buckingham Research set a $289.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price objective (up from $290.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price objective (down from $378.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $364.47.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

